Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Why I, the Great Mike DeWine, Am Against Student Loan Forgiveness

Because a good conservative always punches down.

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge Why I, the Great Mike DeWine, Am Against Student Loan Forgiveness
Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

When I, the great Mike DeWine, heard that the failing Biden administration was forgiving a portion of some students’ college loans, I shook my granite fist and said, “Gosh darn it, this looks like something I can exploit in the culture wars!”

That’s why I’ve joined 22 of my fellow Republican governors in demanding that senile Joe Biden stop giving away money. Because nothing says I’m fighting for you like co-signing a strongly worded letter.

As you may know, Let’s Go Brandon is forgiving up to $10,000 in loans for struggling students. Up to $20,000 for students who get Pell Grants! You know who gets Pell Grants? Poor people who major in Women’s Studies and are too lazy to get two or more jobs! That’s who!

Officially, our reasoning is this: Decrepit Old Biden wants the lowest income Americans to pay off the debt of an “elite few,” such as doctors, lawyers, and professors. Unofficially, that’s a lie! People making more than $125,000 aren’t even eligible! But my supporters don’t know this. All they know is that someone perceived to be lower than them is getting something they aren’t.

Because a good conservative always punches down.

This isn’t to say that Mike DeWine, Modern-Day Lincoln, is against charity. Did you know that I’ve spent $173 million subsidizing two failing coal plants? And that one of them isn’t even in Ohio?

Or that I’m giving $2 billion to Intel to build computer chip factories outside Columbus?

Or that I gave General Electric $98 million to add 300 jobs in Cincinnati? That’s $326,000 per job!

But it’s one thing to offer a hand-out to Chad. He can make $15k at Discount Drug Mart just walking in the door! It’s quite another to help General Electric CEO Larry Culp. Did you know he’ll only make $11 million this year? Down from $22 million last year? Just because his stock has tanked by 31 percent doesn’t mean he should live like a pauper!

That’s why you didn’t hear a peep from Mike DeWine, Christ-Like Figure, when Leftist Joe Biden was forgiving those Paycheck Protection loans during Covid. The guy was raining cash on corporations all over Ohio! But that was for a good cause. Like subsidizing any risk associated with business.

Chad got $600 to play hacky sack on the quad. In what world is that fair?

Back when I was Mike DeWine: Hard Working College Edition we didn’t need handouts. I put myself through law school working weekends at Old Man Benson’s ice cream parlor. Just because tuition has risen by 567 percent since then doesn’t mean these college punks can’t pay their own way. Here’s a solution: Just work 567 times harder! Duh!

The people of Ohio are tired of hardly giving any money to those who need it least.

Tags:

About The Author

Pete Kotz

More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the 2022 Season Opener Against the Jets

Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the Browns' Epic 2022 Home Opener Loss Against the Jets
Nighttown 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights When Nighttown, the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant, closed in 2020, its future looked bleak. But stepping up to save the day was Gregg Levy, whose Red Restaurant Group announced that it would reopen the storied property after extensive renovations and infrastructure improvements. The group recently announced that construction delays and other issues have made the answer to the question of when it's reopening unclear, but they'll be giving everyone an early look at the menu with three special events at Red — Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

News & Views Slideshows

This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the 2022 Season Opener Against the Jets

Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the Browns' Epic 2022 Home Opener Loss Against the Jets
Nighttown 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights When Nighttown, the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant, closed in 2020, its future looked bleak. But stepping up to save the day was Gregg Levy, whose Red Restaurant Group announced that it would reopen the storied property after extensive renovations and infrastructure improvements. The group recently announced that construction delays and other issues have made the answer to the question of when it's reopening unclear, but they'll be giving everyone an early look at the menu with three special events at Red — Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

News & Views Slideshows

This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the 2022 Season Opener Against the Jets

Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the Browns' Epic 2022 Home Opener Loss Against the Jets
Nighttown 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights When Nighttown, the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant, closed in 2020, its future looked bleak. But stepping up to save the day was Gregg Levy, whose Red Restaurant Group announced that it would reopen the storied property after extensive renovations and infrastructure improvements. The group recently announced that construction delays and other issues have made the answer to the question of when it's reopening unclear, but they'll be giving everyone an early look at the menu with three special events at Red — Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

Trending

Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years

By Vince Grzegorek

Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years

Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name

By Sam Allard

Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name

Chardon School Board Member Has Been Standing on Street Corner Monitoring Student Dress Code

By Sam Allard

Support for Chardon High School on Chardon's main drag

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

By Sam Allard

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Also in News & Views

Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name

By Sam Allard

Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name

City of Cleveland Wants to Make Highland Park a "Tournament Ready" Golf Course

By Sam Allard

Highland Park Golf Course, 3550 Green Road

Chardon School Board Member Has Been Standing on Street Corner Monitoring Student Dress Code

By Sam Allard

Support for Chardon High School on Chardon's main drag

If You Thought Cuyahoga County Building New Jail on Toxic Site for $550 Million Was Awesome, You'll Love That They're Doing It for $700+ Million

By Sam Allard

If You Thought Cuyahoga County Building New Jail on Toxic Site for $550 Million Was Awesome, You'll Love That They're Doing It for $700+ Million
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us