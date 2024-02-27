With Cancellations of FRONT and CAN Triennials, Cleveland Artist Tribunal Brainstorms Possible Replacement

Dozens of artists met last week to toss around ideas for festivals and engagement

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 8:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Liz Maugans, the director of YARDS Projects in the Warehouse District, held an emergency arts tribunal to brainstorm ideas for how to replace the Front and CAN festivals. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Liz Maugans, the director of YARDS Projects in the Warehouse District, held an emergency arts tribunal to brainstorm ideas for how to replace the Front and CAN festivals.
The decisions came swift, and within weeks apart: the FRONT International and CAN triennials, recent additions in the Cleveland creative world, were cancelled. Funding was scarce, its directors said. The financial landscape of the arts in Cleveland had changed.

Last week, Liz Maugans, an abstract artist and director of YARDS Projects in the Warehouse District, felt the urgency to do something. On Friday, nestled in painter friend Gadi Zamir's Negative Space Gallery in Midtown, some 40 members of Cleveland's artistic milieu gathered to answer a call Maugans had framed as dire: What are we do when arts festivals don't fund art?

"I think [funders] looked elsewhere," she told Scene at Negative Space. "We're in severely impoverished city with a lot of decline. We treat our Black women the worst. We have a lot of vacancies. We’re on a lot of the lists you don't want to be on."

"But we still have to do something," she added.
Related
A FRONT exhibit in 2018. The organization decided to fold its triennial last week.

FRONT International Cleveland Triennial Abruptly Cancels 2025 Show, Will Shut Down Operations: Citing changing funding priorites and below-average money raised for the next iteration, FRONT will end

On February 9, after eight years of bringing regional and international art to the city, FRONT's board decided it was "significantly" short of raising the requisite $5.5 million to host a satisfying festival. And two weeks later, the Collective Arts Network folded its own triennial, blaming the "current funding environment."

Other than bring in millions of dollars to the local economy, as FRONT claims it has over the years, citywide festivals are often vehicles for locals to sell paintings and sculptures, along with havens for out-of-state collectors to come put a face to a work. (And, ideally, bring home that work.)
click to enlarge Tamar Cloyd, a local poet, suggested the group lean into the same realms of social justice that investors steered toward. "Because everybody and they mama all of a sudden want to fund Black-led organizations, right? - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Tamar Cloyd, a local poet, suggested the group lean into the same realms of social justice that investors steered toward. "Because everybody and they mama all of a sudden want to fund Black-led organizations, right?

On Friday, for about an hour an a half, the 40 or so artists speculated in tones dire and searching, as Maugans jotted down ideas on a large notepad. The conversation, which rarely mourned FRONT and CAN, volleyed from the concrete to the financial. That is to say: How can we, as artists, keep growing Cleveland as an arts destination while ensuring we find enough money to fund it?

"I would like to see $1 million set aside by the city to market Cleveland as an arts city center," Mindy Towsley, director of Artist Archives of Western Reserve, told Maugans and fellow artists, hinting at tourism board Destination Cleveland. "Just the way Charlotte has done, the way Chicago does, the way New York does. I want to see a real marketing plan made, so that surrounding states see that you can come here and buy art."

Others were quick to highlight the major dollar amounts on everyone's mind: the $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money the city has set aside for arts purposes; and the roughly $3 million a year the Cuyahoga Arts Council doles out, not without ire and controversy, to a select few.

"What if we sought funds through more of a social justice lens?" Tamar Cloyd, a local poet who is Black, said, highlighting clear gaps between East Side and West Side art. "Because everybody and they mama all of a sudden want to fund Black-led organizations, right?"

"They're talking about environmental justice, talking about public health," she added. "That's how you get the funding."
click to enlarge Gadi Zamir, the founder of Negative Space Gallery, where Maugan's arts caucus was held last Friday. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Gadi Zamir, the founder of Negative Space Gallery, where Maugan's arts caucus was held last Friday.
As for what exactly to host or build in FRONT and CAN's absence, the ideas were wide-ranging and at some points scattered. Many artists, like Linda Zolton Wood and Jacinda Walker, urged the caucus to backtrack a bit to what they saw as the premise of Maugan's meeting—to fine tune the whys before we arrived (and got the funding for) at the hows.

Still, ideas flowed. One artist mentioned throwing money at the future "Low Line" of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. (A highlight of Ingenuity Fests of years' past.) Others suggested partnering with June's Design Week; hosting a shipping container cluster with neighboring cities. Another artist, 20-year-old Jacob Cloyd, suggested the next festival skew younger, and appeal to Gen Z's growing addiction to experience. "A whole bunch of galleries is just not going to keep our attention," Cloyd said.

"Well, how about an 'Art Tailgate Party?'" Loren Naji said, recalling a latent Browns-adjacent idea he claimed to form in 2014. "It's easy. All the cars come. The parking lot is free. People open their tailgates and sell art out of the back of their car."

"Okay, so your motivation is selling art?" Towsley rebutted.

"It could be like a gallery!" Naji clarified. "People create their own gallery space within their car!"

Maugans stopped writing on her notepad, and chimed in: "I think we could sell more art if it's fun," she said. "Fun and accessibility, for me, beats just 'selling art.'

"I mean, sometimes I never sell any art," she said. "And I sometimes I can just have a great party."
Related
The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More

The CAN Triennial Art Exhibition is No More: The group cited the current funding landscape, among other reasons


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

A Christian Nonprofit Wants to Build a Small Women's Homeless Shelter in Munson Township. The Town's Residents Came Out in Force to Kill the Project

By Mark Oprea

Many residents present had concerns about their family and their property. "I'm going to probably be putting a target on my back," one woman said. "But this is my backyard, and I can't have somebody come into my neighborhood who has connections to a variety of communities."

After Vocal Opposition From Munson Residents, Christian Nonprofit Withdraws Plans for Women's Homeless Shelter

By Mark Oprea

Nathan Long, GFRM's executive director shown here at a town hall in Munson last Tuesday. Despite making a case for Geauga County's first women's shelter, GFRM decided to look elsewhere.

Bibb Announces $2 Million in Funding to House Homeless

By Mark Oprea

Superior Avenue, in Downtown Cleveland, has been host to the increasing visibility of the city's homeless population post-pandemic.

Court Dismisses Appeal to Block Drilling and Fracking Under Ohio Park and Wildlife Areas

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

XTO Energy's Schnegg Well site

Two Out-of-State Companies Picked to Lease Parts of Ohio Public Land for Fracking

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — FEBRUARY 26: Protesters from Save Ohio Parks during the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting to pick the winning bids for drilling under a state park and two wildlife areas, February 26, 2024, at the Ohio Dept. of Public Safety, Charles D. Shipley Building Atrium in Columbus, Ohio.

Court Dismisses Appeal to Block Drilling and Fracking Under Ohio Park and Wildlife Areas

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

XTO Energy's Schnegg Well site

More Than 48,600 18-Year-Olds Are Registered to Vote in Ohio, a 35% Increase From Late August

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

On the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Where Refugees in Ohio Are Arriving From

By Stacker

A Cleveland skyline pic
More

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us