With Cries Against Corporate Greed, United Airlines Employees Demonstrate for Fair Pay at Cleveland Hopkins

The average flight attendant in Ohio makes roughly $33,700 a year.

"Hey hey! Ho ho! Corporate greed has got to go!"Chants were plenty at the arrivals lane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thursday.Dozens of employees dressed in royal blue uniforms or union polo shirts marched outside Door 6 in protest of what they say is an outrageous pay discrepancy between what United's C-suite are making and what the cabin crew take home.The protest, one of 20 at airports across the country, comes on the heels of United's notable Q3 revenue of $15 billion."Year after year, they're making record revenues," said Miranda Beal. "And the upper management? They're giving themselves raises, no problem. All while they're nickel and diming the 26,000 flight attendants."So, we're here to demand United come to the negotiating table in good faith," Beal added.According to Salary.com, United executives rack up some serious cash in base bay and bonuses each year: United Executive VP Greg Hart makes $850,000 a year; President Brett Hart makes $775,000; CEO Scott Kirby takes in at least $1 million.In contrast, the average flight attendant in Ohio sees about $33,700 per year, or roughly $16 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter.But, as Beal explained Thursday, United's protesting attendants aren't picketing solely for cash raises. She claimed that United upper management has been trimming benefits and pushing cabin crew to work 18 hours a day, three more than the previous 15-hour-a-day limit.Picketers also want fairness and transparency, much like everyone else, when an Act of God leads to flight delays and airport stranding."You want to know when you're going home, what flights you're going to work," Beal said. "And not sit on hold for like six hours waiting. I mean, when [customers] sit on their delays, we're sitting on the phone waiting with them."United pilots and cockpit crew successfully negogiatiated a new four-year contract this year that could bring 40% raises over the life of the deal. Now, the flight attendants say, it's their turn to win a fair contract.If United doesn't budge? Beal said an exodus in the near future is possible."There's a whole process involved, and this is the start of that process," she said. "This could lead to a strike. We're ready to go to what it takes."Or, as the picketers said: "United Airlines you can't hide! We can see your greedy side!"