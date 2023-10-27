With Cries Against Corporate Greed, United Airlines Employees Demonstrate for Fair Pay at Cleveland Hopkins

"This could lead to a strike. We're ready to go to what it takes"

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 6:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge With Cries Against Corporate Greed, United Airlines Employees Demonstrate for Fair Pay at Cleveland Hopkins
Mark Oprea

"Hey hey! Ho ho! Corporate greed has got to go!"

Chants were plenty at the arrivals lane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thursday.

Dozens of employees dressed in royal blue uniforms or union polo shirts marched outside Door 6 in protest of what they say is an outrageous pay discrepancy between what United's C-suite are making and what the cabin crew take home.

The protest, one of 20 at airports across the country, comes on the heels of United's notable Q3 revenue of $15 billion.

"Year after year, they're making record revenues," said Miranda Beal. "And the upper management? They're giving themselves raises, no problem. All while they're nickel and diming the 26,000 flight attendants.

"So, we're here to demand United come to the negotiating table in good faith," Beal added.

According to Salary.com, United executives rack up some serious cash in base bay and bonuses each year: United Executive VP Greg Hart makes $850,000 a year; President Brett Hart makes $775,000; CEO Scott Kirby takes in at least $1 million.

In contrast, the average flight attendant in Ohio sees about $33,700 per year, or roughly $16 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

click to enlarge Protesters at Door 6. The average flight attendant in Ohio makes roughly $33,700 a year. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Protesters at Door 6. The average flight attendant in Ohio makes roughly $33,700 a year.

But, as Beal explained Thursday, United's protesting attendants aren't picketing solely for cash raises. She claimed that United upper management has been trimming benefits and pushing cabin crew to work 18 hours a day, three more than the previous 15-hour-a-day limit.

Picketers also want fairness and transparency, much like everyone else, when an Act of God leads to flight delays and airport stranding.

"You want to know when you're going home, what flights you're going to work," Beal said. "And not sit on hold for like six hours waiting. I mean, when [customers] sit on their delays, we're sitting on the phone waiting with them."

United pilots and cockpit crew successfully negogiatiated a new four-year contract this year that could bring 40% raises over the life of the deal. Now,  the flight attendants say, it's their turn to win a fair contract.

If United doesn't budge? Beal said an exodus in the near future is possible.

"There's a whole process involved, and this is the start of that process," she said. "This could lead to a strike. We're ready to go to what it takes."

Or, as the picketers said: "United Airlines you can't hide! We can see your greedy side!"

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

LaRose Defends Removing Nearly 27,000 Unresponsive Voters Ahead of November Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 06: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (center) talks to State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, during the Ohio March for Life rally against November’s Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment, October 6, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Appeals Court to Decide if Octavius Williams Will Get a New Trial in Attempted Murder Case His Brother Has Since Confessed To

By Mark Oprea

Appeals Court to Decide if Octavius Williams Will Get a New Trial in Attempted Murder Case His Brother Has Since Confessed To

Proposed Porn Age Verification Bill in Ohio Raises Serious Civil Liberties Concerns

By Michael McGrady Jr.

Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou

Can Dave Margolius End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco in Cleveland?

By Mark Oprea

Dave Margolius, Cleveland's head of the Department of Public Health, has made a fight against tobacco one of his main priorities.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Oil and Gas Industry Accident Data Boost Worries About Drilling Under State Parks

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

An oil refinery in east Toledo, Ohio.

LaRose Defends Removing Nearly 27,000 Unresponsive Voters Ahead of November Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 06: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (center) talks to State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, during the Ohio March for Life rally against November’s Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment, October 6, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Proposed Porn Age Verification Bill in Ohio Raises Serious Civil Liberties Concerns

By Michael McGrady Jr.

Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou

Former Ohio AG and AG Candidate Write Rebuttal to Yost's Issue 1 Legal Analysis

By Marc Dann, Jeff Crossman

Former Ohio AG and AG Candidate Write Rebuttal to Yost's Issue 1 Legal Analysis
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us