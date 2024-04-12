WJCU is the Best College Radio Station in America and They Have the Award to Prove it

click to enlarge
WJCU
Holding it down at the bottom of your dial for 55 years
As if celebrating its 55th anniversary this year wasn't enough fanfare, 88.7 FM WJCU
last month walked away from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System's annual conference in New York City with the award for the best college radio station for schools with fewer than 10,000 students.
“We’ve had a whole bunch of success recently and it wouldn’t be possible without the students we currently have in the station and the staff,” says Zachary Sinutko, a graduating senior and creator/executive producer of the 808s & Mixtape show.
John Carroll University's radio station is no stranger to recognition, with 44 national and international nominations and awards, but this marks the first time the crew has notched a best station award win.
“And what’s cool [about] these awards that we’re winning [and] these conferences and conventions [is that] there’s state schools like Michigan State and big schools all over that can compete in the same competitions as us that we’re winning,” says Sinutko.
WJCU gained three more first place awards: Ray King for Best Community Program; Zachary Sinutko and Mackenzie Jackson for Best Promotions Director; and 808s & Mixtapes—John Carroll University juniors and graduating seniors Zachary Sinutko, Emily Davala, Jayden Beddingfield and Hamoud Qotaynah—for Best On-Air Personality.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team. This award is a testament to the hard work of our students and volunteers," 88.7 GM Jasen Sokol said in a statement. "It’s great to see their efforts being recognized on the national level. We are grateful to the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System for this honor, and we’re proud to be developing radio’s future at John Carroll University.”
WJCU’s impact goes beyond music and entertainment. Earlier this year, the collective held a charity concert where they were able to provide 12,000 meals for people in the city of Cleveland. Sinutko says this is only the beginning for the station’s growth and impact on the community.
“I think that in years to come, we’re gonna see so much more of WJCU,” says Sinutko says. “Not just from me and my crew, but everyone else because we have a great group coming behind us.”
