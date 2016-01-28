Aliza Sherman's Attorney Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail, 350 Hours of Community Service

click to enlarge
Update: Gregory Moore, the former divorce lawyer for Aliza Sherman who lied to Cleveland police in the course of the investigation into her homicide and who called in unrelated bomb threats to local courthouses, was sentenced by Judge John Sutula yesterday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of inducing panic and a misdemeanor charge stemming from lying to the cops.
Moore was dealt 180 days in jail — he faced up to three years. He'll serve 90 of them starting June 1 and then one week in jail each of the following 12 months. He'll also spend 350 hours on mandatory community service and be on probation for three years.
"You've taken everything an attorney stands for and turned it upside down," the judge told Moore, according to Cleveland.com.
***
(Updated 5/1/17): Gregory Moore, the attorney who was representing Aliza Sherman in her divorce proceedings before her murder, pleaded guilty today to charges stemming from alleged bomb threats he called in to the county courthouse in 2012 and from subsequent misleading of investigators.
Prosecutors have long said Moore was unprepared for the divorce trial, which was to kick off the day after Sherman's death. Thus the bomb threats.
Moore copped to one count of falsification and two counts of inducing panic.
Sherman's murder remains unsolved some five years later. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $50,000 reward has been offered.
***
(Original story 1/28/16): Aliza Sherman's divorce attorney, Gregory Moore, was indicted today on charges relating to her unsolved 2013 murder: tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, falsification — as well as other charges stemming from unrelated bomb threats phoned in to county courthouses in 2012.
Few leads have trickled in
over the years since Sherman's murder. Today's indictment signals at least some movement in the case.
On March 24, 2013, Sherman was supposed to meet Moore at his Erieview Plaza office. She was stabbed 11 times outside the building by an unidentified suspect. Moore had sent text messages to her phone before and after her murder indicating that he was in his office. Phone records and additional analysis show that he was not actually in his office at that time. He later lied to police about this fact.