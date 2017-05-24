Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County Fentanyl Deaths Skyrocket 433 Percent in 2016: Medical Examiner Releases Year's End Report

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge chart.png

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner released the final year's end report on 2016 fatal drug overdoses, landing on an inauspicious total of 666 deaths last year. (The unofficial number we've been using for months now has been 663.)

This marks a sharp and concerted increase from 370 deaths in 2015, 353 in 2014 and 340 in 2013. Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson predicts 775 overdose deaths this year alone. As we've reported many times over the past two years, all signs point to the opiate overdose crisis only getting worse before it gets better.

Also notable among the new data is a dramatic increase in deaths attributed specifically to fentanyl overdose: 399 last year, compared to 92 in 2015, 37 in 2014 and 5 in 2013. That's a 433 percent increase from 2015 to 2016.

The full report contains a number of different data sets, broken down into a variety of categories and perspectives. Victim demographics, for instance, are all over the map, though a clear majority comprises white males ages 30-44.

(The report slips in a quick page on homicides in the city and county. Again, in Cleveland, the homicide count is rising as well: 144 last year, 129 in 2015 and 108 in 2014.)

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Bocce Bar and Dante's Inferno To Open in Flats East Bank Read More

  2. Man Sneaks Into Bakersfield Tacos, Drinks Beer, Steals iPad Read More

  3. Lineup Announced for This Year's Wade Oval Wednesdays Read More

  4. The Fresh Brewed Tees Guy is Running for Mayor Read More

  5. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Opening in Flats East Bank This Summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation