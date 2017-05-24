Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

Man Sneaks Into Bakersfield Tacos, Drinks Beer, Steals iPad

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 1:57 PM

screen_shot_2017-05-24_at_1.52.19_pm.png

Cleveland police are looking for this fella, who early in the morning on May 20 snuck into Bakersfield Tacos in Ohio City through a door left ajar by a delivery man. Once inside, the suspect drank beer and roamed around, at one point hiding in a bathroom when a manager arrived. It'd all be sort of silly but still illegal if he didn't also allegedly steal an iPad, which makes it far less silly and gave this caper an additional level of illegality. Anyway, tipsters are already pinging the Second District on their Facebook post so this might get resolved pretty quickly.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Crime

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Bocce Bar and Dante's Inferno To Open in Flats East Bank Read More

  2. Guns N Roses to Play Quicken Loans Arena in October Read More

  3. Lineup Announced for This Year's Wade Oval Wednesdays Read More

  4. The Fresh Brewed Tees Guy is Running for Mayor Read More

  5. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Opening in Flats East Bank This Summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation