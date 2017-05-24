Arts District

Music Box Supper Club to Host Classic Car Show at Tonight's Cleveland Stories Dinner Party Event

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge edpershey500.jpg
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at the Music Box Supper Club hope to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's new Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release.

Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.

Tonight, Dr. Ed Pershey, director of special projects at the Western Reserve Historical Society, will talk about Cleveland's auto manufacturing history. Weather permitting, classic autos will also be on display in the club's parking lot. The menu includes the Peerless salad, the Wynton short rib and the Chandler chocolate sundae.


