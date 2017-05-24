Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Suicide Girls to Strut Their Stuff Tonight at the Beachland
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 11:03 AM
There's burlesque and then there's the Suicide Girls
. A group of "badass bombshells and geek goddesses," the troupe takes the art form to another level. Consider, for example, their current Blackheart Burlesque Tour that they've re-launched after a six-year hiatus.
Instructor/dancer Manwe Sauls-Addison, who's worked with world famous performers such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, did the choreography and picked seven of the troupe's best dancers for the tour. The show parodies contemporary pop culture and makes fun of films/TV shows such as Star Wars
, Orange is the New Black
, Donnie Darko
and Clockwork Orange
.
Tonight's performance begins at 9 at the Beachland Ballroom
. Tickets are $20 to $105.
