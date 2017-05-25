Scene & Heard

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Taxi Company Yellow Cab to Shut Down

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 2:51 PM

Here's looking at you, kid. A young De Niro in Taxi Driver. (Get it?)
  Here's looking at you, kid. A young De Niro in Taxi Driver. (Get it?)
Crain's has reported that 80-year-old Cleveland taxi company Yellow Cab, which includes Zone Cab, Westlake Cab and Express, will close.

The fleet of more than 120 cars and vans, and an estimated 220 drivers, has been affected by the growth of app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

"This company is a dinosaur," a driver told reporter Jay Miller.

The driver said he thought operations will be shutting down on June 25.


Tags: , , , , ,

