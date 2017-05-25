Scene & Heard

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Scene & Heard

Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Ticket

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-25_at_11.58.23_am.png
Donating blood was just one of our suggestions in this week's summer guide for ways you can make your city a better place. Unbeknownst to us, the Red Cross has an extra incentive for you to so in the coming months: a free Cedar Point ticket, which isn't anything to shake a needle at.

Here's all the dates and locations where you can score a ducat gratis around Northeast Ohio through the end of July:

June 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at iHeartMedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman, 44512

June 7, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Geauga County Fairgrounds, School Building, 14373 N. Chesire St., Burton 44021

June 9, 2017 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ashtabula Towne Square, 3315 N. Ridge Road E, Ashtabula, 44004

June 13, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie St. N, Massillon, 44646

June 14, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren, 44483

June 20, 2017 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Road, Strongsville, 44136

June 24, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stephen Rung-Meno Memorial Blood Drive, 409 Armour Road, Avon Lake, 44012

June 28, 2017 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road, Sandusky, 44870

July 3, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fairview Recreation Center, 21225 Lorain Road, Fairview Park, 44126

July 7, 2017 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Dr., Mayfield Village, 44143

July 12, 2017 from noon to 7 p.m. at Dave & Busters, 25735 First St., Westlake, 44145

July 18, 2017 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Heartland Community Church, 3400 Weymouth Road, Medina, 44256

July 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cuyahoga Community College, West Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma, 44130

July 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive, Independence, 44131



