Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Someone Spray Painted the N-word on LeBron's Home in Los Angeles
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 12:02 PM
TMZ Sports is reporting
that someone has spray-painted the n-word on the front gate of LeBron James' L.A. home.
Local police (LAPD) are said to be investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Detectives are looking through neighbors' security footage for evidence.
LeBron was of course not in L.A. during the incident. He's in Oakland with the rest of the Cavs, preparing for the NBA Finals Game one match-up against the Warriors tomorrow night. It's unclear how often he stays at the L.A. home he purchased in 2015.
TMZ says the graffiti has been covered up.
