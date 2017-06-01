6 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Bro Dylan/Who Hit Me/The Tom Katlees/Young Folk
Last year, local indie rockers Bro Dylan released Crisis
, a concept album about a character struggling to find hope in his "vapid existence." The band recorded it in under 15 hours. At the time of its release, the guys had already begun to work on a follow-up album, and they said they planned to take a "more deliberate approach." Tonight, they’ll give fans a taste of their new approach when they release the single “No Boundaries.” They recorded the song, a catchy, Strokes-like number with jangly guitars and lackadaisical vocals, locally at Lava Room Recording Studios for an upcoming local compilation. They wrote the tune just after the departure of bassist Matt Burtonshaw, and the song represents their attempts to move forward without him. (Jeff Niesel), 8:30 p.m., $8 ADV, $10 DOS. Beachland Tavern
.
Com Truise/Clark
Representing the more vintage-synth side of the electronic world, Com Truise seems to have been quietly plotting his first release of new tunes since 2011; Iteration is due out this month. It’s a good time to tune in, because Truise (Seth Haley) promises his idiosyncratic “neon-streaked melodies, big drums, robotic grooves and bleary nostalgia.” Take, for example, “VHS Sex,” which appeared on that last album, Galactic Melt
. It was the sort of thing that evoked all the above and offered a danceable beat for any underground venue cloaked in strobe and beam. It’s heady at times — and Truise belongs to what some might call the “intelligent dance music” scene — but it’s also earnest in a way that few mainstream electronic artists are these days, which might help explain the long gap between albums. “It’s basically like I’m scoring this film in my head,” he told Fact
recently, “but that film I’m scoring is also somehow my life.” (Eric Sandy), 9 p.m., $16 ADV, $18 DOS. Grog Shop
.
Chuck Ragan/Heart & Lung/Max Stern
Raspy-voiced singer-guitarist Chuck Ragan is best known as the front man of Hot Water Music, the punk outfit he started some 19 years ago. But while that trio plays a style of music that caters to fans of old school punk rock like Bad Religion, Ragan grew up listening to a wide swathe of traditional American music. Ragan has explored that side of his upbringing on his solo efforts, which can sound a bit like Nebraska
-era Springsteen. His latest album, 2014's Till Midnight
, features righteous anthems that should translate well to the Beachland stage tonight. (Niesel), 9 p.m., $16 ADV, $18 DOS. Beachland Ballroom.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Foster the People
Founded in 2009 by Cleveland native Mark Foster, the indie rock group Foster the People came out of the gates swinging with the 2011 release of its debut album, Torches
. The disc, which features the hit single, “Pumped Up Kicks,” would sell nearly two million albums and over nine million singles worldwide. The band even received three Grammy nominations for the album/single. Currently working on brand new music to be released this year on Columbia Records, the band will play some new material at tonight's show. (Niesel), 7 p.m., $35. The Agora Theatre
.
Jack Johnson/Bahamas
When singer-songwriter Jack Johnson played Blossom three years ago, the guy mixed things up enough — switching from acoustic to electric guitar throughout the night — to remain engaging. Sparse songs such as “Flake” and “Never Fade,” a song about Johnson’s wife, worked because their simple melodies were so damn memorable. And best of all, Johnson appeared to be truly having fun. He snuck a few snippets of the Cars’ tune “Just What I Needed” into “Sitting, Waiting, Wishing” and later in the set he played the opening notes of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” as an intro to “Staple It Together.” Expect a similar performance tonight as Johnson returns to town. 7:30 p.m., $35-$70. Blossom
. (Niesel)
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
honeyhoney/Ryan Joseph Anderson
Since forming in 2006, honey honey has released three albums, the second of which established the group as a major act in the Americana/alt-country scene. The group initially signed to Ironworks, a label run by actor Kiefer Sutherland, who's famous for playing Jack Bauer on the TV show 24. For its most recent album, 3
, it worked with Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Shooter Jennings, Sturgill Simpson). On songs such as the opening number "Big Man," Suzanne Santo's supple voice packs a real punch and the shimmering string section gives the song an undeniable power. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $16 ADV, $18 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.