Kyrie Irving Will Grace Cover of NBA 2K18
Kyrie Irving has landed himself an NBA 2K cover shot, and we're thrilled to share the news on the morning of Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
G'head and preorder the game here
. It hits shelves in September (for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC).
That's really all there is to say at the moment. You watched this hype video
, right?
And you can watch Irving's monumental three in last year's Game 7 right here. The goosebumps are eternal.
