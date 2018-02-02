Update: Following a Volume of 100 Songs He Released Two Years Ago, Cleveland Musician Releases Another 100 Songs

click to enlarge
Update:
Two years ago, local musician Paul Francis composed and recorded 100 audio tracks that he made available to local filmmakers, so they could use the tracks on the soundtracks to their films.
Dubbed Contribution, that project proved to be fairly successful, and Francis has now just released another 100 tracks.
“I call them soundscapes,” he says of the music. “They’re atmospheric mood pieces that I leave open, so they can be used for anything. They’re not meant to be used for anything specific. I was extremely satisfied with the outcome of the first project from all the connections I made. Networking was a big part of the project especially when I was starting out. I met some awesome Cleveland film folks. I was also able to show the community’s talent because a decent number of local artists were involved.”
His songs from the first volume appeared in several short films and in ads for restaurants. Some music appeared in a NASA documentary. A California filmmaker also used some tracks in a documentary about a famous snowboarder, and Francis's music is on the soundtrack to the Cleveland Clinic short documentary “Hawk’s Heroic Tale.”
Other artists involved include Bryan Robinson, Ryan Koppelman, Christine Lewis and Sierra Townsend.
Francis wrote and recorded all the new songs himself, and you can hear his music in a short film
directed by Fernando Lopez.
You can hear all the new music here
.
Contribution Vol. 2 from Paul Francis on Vimeo.
Original Post 2/2/2018:
Local musician Paul Francis has just finished composing and recording 100 audio tracks that he hopes local filmmakers will use for their soundtracks.
“The goal of the project is to network as well as provide music for filmmakers without affecting their budget," he says in an email. "I have all 100 tracks on a Bandcamp profile
of mine and also have a short film I created to showcase a selection of them on Vimeo. It’s all local talent involved with the production of the film as well as who created art which I presented through my Bandcamp."
In the past, Francis has worked with both local filmmakers and advertising firms. The “Cleveland: A Million Stories”
video features an old song of his accompanied with from some stunning high def footage of Cleveland lensed by locals Fernando Lopez and Tim Figueira, who both helped Francis with the film he shot for a video promoting his 100 tracks project.
Francis used Garageband and “minimal gear” and recorded all the music in his bedroom or at his mom’s house using her piano.
“Eventually, I hope to collaborate with filmmakers I love and reach a larger audience,” he says. “So this project is the next step I decided to take with networking as well as offering a library of free music to help out other artists.”
Contribution Vol. 1 from Paul Francis on Vimeo.