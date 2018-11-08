Get Your Pussy Hats Ready, Women's March Cleveland Returns Jan. 18

click to enlarge
Celebrating the three-year anniversary of the event that brought out everything from grandmas wielding “I can’t believe I still have to protest this shit” signs to a bevy of crocheted pink pussy hats
, the Women's March is coming back to downtown Cleveland on Saturday, Jan. 18.
This time the nation-wide event, which in Cleveland kicks off with keynote addresses at 10:30 a.m. on the steps of city hall and rolls into the march at noon, is focused on continuing its mission of bringing about meaningful change
for women.
Following the election of President Trump, the first Women's March in 2016 brought out 15,000 outraged Northeast Ohioans (men included). Last year's march, although a bit smaller, brought out about 700 people. For the fourth year, organizers hope to attract even more supporters to this free and open-to-the-public event.
Find out more about the official Women's March Cleveland event right here.
