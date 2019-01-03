Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Here's How To Dispose of Your Christmas Tree This Month in Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WETWEBWORK/FLICKR
  • Photo via wetwebwork/Flickr
With the ringing in the New Year comes the hard realization that the holiday season is officially over. And that means those of us who've put up real Christmas trees have to figure out where to chuck them within the month (as keeping a tree up until March is utterly unacceptable).

Thankfully, Cleveland's Department of Public Works is willing to take your browning and increasingly bare tree off your hands.

Unlike in year's past, there is no separate pick-up for washed-up Christmas plants in early 2020. The city wants people to "place [trees] curb-side for pick-up on regular collection days." Yup, you just put your bare trees out with the trash. So easy.



Reach out to the Division of Waste Collection at 216-664-3711 with any questions or concerns.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  3. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  4. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

  5. Empanada Shop Half Moon Bakery to Open Friday Near MetroHealth Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation