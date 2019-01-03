Monday, January 6, 2020
Here's How To Dispose of Your Christmas Tree This Month in Cleveland
By Laura Morrison
on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 3:02 PM
With the ringing in the New Year comes the hard realization that the holiday season is officially over. And that means those of us who've put up real Christmas trees have to figure out where to chuck them within the month (as keeping a tree up until March is utterly unacceptable).
Thankfully, Cleveland's Department of Public Works is willing to take your browning and increasingly bare tree off your hands.
Unlike in year's past, there is no separate pick-up for washed-up Christmas plants in early 2020. The city wants
people to "place [trees] curb-side for pick-up on regular collection days." Yup, you just put your bare trees out with the trash. So easy.
Reach out to the Division of Waste Collection at 216-664-3711 with any questions or concerns.
