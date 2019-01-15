'The Office' Themed Charity Bar Crawl to Take Place on April 18 in Tremont

Since 2013, A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter
has been dedicated to granting the wishes of children under the age of 21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.
On Saturday, April 18, the nonprofit will throw a Tremont bar crawl themed after The Office
, the TV show that starred Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the dim-witted boss of a paper company. A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter hosted the event last year too.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Tremont bars and restaurants including the Treehouse, Edison’s Pub, the Flying Monkey, Post 58, Crust, Hi and Dry, Dante and Coda. Each participating bar will feature themed drink specials and décor.
Split into eight teams (Teams Michael, Dwight, Pam, Meredith, Jim, Ryan, Darryl and Andy), participants will receive a suggested route passport that will include each bar’s drink specials. Those who attend every bar and meet at the finish line (The Treehouse patio) will receive a prize.
Tickets
are $25 (plus a handling fee) and are now available for purchase at TheOfficeCrawl.eventbrite.com. All participants must be 21 and older. The ticket price includes a themed long-sleeved shirt (each of the above teams will share a color) and themed drink specials at all of the participating bars.
All the proceeds from the event will go toward A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter.
