Monday, March 16, 2020

Bites

Update: Destination Cleveland Puts Cleveland Brewery Passport Redemptions on Hold

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LAURA MORRISON
  • Photo by Laura Morrison
Update: Given the measures put in place by government officials to protect public health, Destination Cleveland has put Cleveland Brewery Passport redemptions (both in-person and mail-in) on hold because the Cleveland Visitors Center is temporarily closed.

Destination Cleveland Public Relations Manager Kristen Jantonio says that if breweries are able to give stamps to those who choose take-out, they can do so.

"But if they are unable to, we also understand," she states.



Original post 7/1/2019: Last year, Destination Cleveland introduced a Cleveland Brewery Passport Program. Participants could pick up a passport at one of 30 local breweries and then receive stamps from each participating brewery.

People who completed their passports received prizes.

The program, which has been extended through July 13, was a huge success, and Destination Cleveland today launched its 2019-202o program.

“We saw both residents and visitors embrace the 2018-2019 Cleveland Brewery Passport,” says David Gilbert, President and CEO, Destination Cleveland, in a press release about the new program. “To date, more than 2,000 people have completed the first tier of the brewery passport, and more than 1,800 people have completed the entire passport. We expect that number to increase as the deadline for redemptions approaches on July 13. By expanding the program, residents and visitors have the chance to explore more of Northeast Ohio’s growing craft beer scene and earn new rewards for their participation.”

Bookhouse Brewing, the Cornerstone Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company and Phunkenship (upon opening) will join the program for its second year, bringing the total number of breweries participating this year to 34.

New this year, there will now be a prize at three tiers when using the passport. All rewards must be redeemed after each tier is completed at the Cleveland Visitors Center (334 Euclid Ave.) and not at the breweries.

After visiting eight breweries, you’ll receive a Cleveland Brewery Passport coaster pack. After visiting 20 breweries, you’ll get a Cleveland Brewery Passport pint glass, and after visiting 34 breweries, you’ll get a Cleveland Brewery Passport T-shirt showcasing the 2019-2020 participating breweries and you’ll be entered in a contest to win a weekend getaway in Cleveland.

When you complete any of the tiers and redeem at the Cleveland Visitors Center, you’ll also be entered into a quarterly drawing for tickets to a sporting event taking place in the following quarter.

Tags:

  |  

