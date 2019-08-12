Toledo Man Sentenced After Facebook Threat Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illegal Possession of Ammunition

click to enlarge
-
nrkbeta/Wikimedia Commons
Update: An Ohio man who last year was arrested and charged with threatening Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and who was found to be in illegal possession of ammunition has been sentenced to time served, as first reported locally by Cleveland.com.
Forty-one-year-old Timothy Ireland had made a Facebook post saying, “She should be shot. Can’t fire me, my employer would load the gun for me.” That post was reported to Capitol Police. Authorities found ammunition, but no guns, at his house, and he later admitted to owning the ammunition. He also had outstanding warrants out of state.
He pleaded guilty late last year to being a charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
In addition to time served, he's now on supervised release for three years.
***
(Original story 8/12/19); A Toledo man has been charged after threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and illegally owning ammunition.
Forty-one-year-old Timothy J. Ireland, Jr. was charged in the U.S. District Court in Toledo last week on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of being a fugitive in possession of a firearm and one count of making interstate threats, according
to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
A private citizen reported one of Ireland’s Facebook posts to the United States Capitol Police (USCP) July 23 for containing threats to a member of Congress. Ireland shared a news story about Ocasio-Cortez and added the comment “She should be shot. Can’t fire me, my employer would load the gun for me,” according
to court records.
Ireland had a criminal record, revealed in an FBI criminal history check. He had two outstanding warrants – a felony warrant from Florida and a misdemeanor warrant from Georgia – and four felony charges of dealing in stolen property while in Florida.
According to court records, Ireland told Lawrence Anyaso, a Special Agent with the USCP, the following during a phone interview Aug. 2:
- He did make the reported statements.
- He was proud of the Facebook post.
- He hunts and has guns for sport.
- He carries his guns concealed.
- Everyone he knows has guns.
USCP searched Ireland’s home in Toledo Aug. 8 and found seven rounds of ammunition. They did not find any firearms. Ireland’s possession of ammunition and statements on Facebook violate U.S. Code articles
on firearms
and interstate communications
, according to court records.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.