Thursday, February 27, 2020

Scene & Heard

Update: Producers of 'Cryptic,' a Locally Produced Radio Drama Podcast, Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign for Season 2

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge The cast of Cryptic. - COURTESY OF CROOKED PATH PRODUCTIONS
  • Courtesy of Crooked Path Productions
  • The cast of Cryptic.
Update: Season 1 of Cryptic, a locally produced drama podcast, has come to end. Corresponding with the season finale, which aired yesterday, Crooked Path Productions has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Season 2.

The campaign, which will run through March 26, will feature exclusive reward levels including Cryptic branded merchandise, the chance to appear in an upcoming episode and rights to name a character in the upcoming season.

Original Post 10/8/2019: On Cryptic, a locally produced “modern radio drama podcast” that debuts on Oct. 30, listeners will follow the story of two characters, Cole and Julie Kurtz, as they host their own podcast exploring the world of Cryptids. The duo will aim to “uncover the truth behind well-known myths and legends [like] the existence of Bigfoot, Mothman, the Serpent Mound, etc.”



According to a press release about the podcast, other than simply trying to prove that the things we see on The Twilight Zone are possible, the two hosts will present differing points of view. Fans of podcasts like Tannis, Limetown, and The Phenomenon and TV shows like The X-files and The Twilight Zone will likely find the show appealing.

The cast of Cryptic includes Joshua Isley as Cole and Kristen Larsen as Julie. Actor and director Deb Lemire, Cleveland 19 News personality Julie Holiday, actor and filmmaker DJ Remark, actor and musician Jennifer Isley, and actor and artist Amanda Lanier.

