Update: Jill Scott's Concert at MGM Northfield Park Postponed Until June

Due to what the promoter says are "unforeseen circumstances," the Jill Scott concert scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at MGM Northfield Park is postponed. The new date is Friday, June 12. All tickets for the original date will be honored.Three-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott released her much- anticipated debut record,, way back in 2000.Since then, Scott, who continues to tour and record, has also become a successful actress. She portrayed the wife of soul singer James Brown inand starred alongside Tyler Perry and Janet Jackson inIn 2017, she was cast as Nayyirah Shariff in the original Lifetime film, a drama based on the Flint water crisis in Flint, MI.Now, she’s just announced a tour to mark the 20th anniversary ofShe performs on Friday, Feb. 21, at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.