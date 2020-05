Update: Maroon 5 Postpones Summer Tour, Including a Date at Blossom, to 2021

Courtesy of Live Nation

Maroon 5 has just announced that its massive summer tour that was set to include a stop at Blossom on June 18 has been bumped to 2021.No new Northeast Ohio date has been announced, but according to a release from the band, original tickets will be honored when the new date is announced.“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” says frontman Adam Levine in a statement.Earlier today, the Grammy-winning multiplatinum rock/pop band Maroon 5 announced dates for an upcoming 2020 U.S. tour. The announcement follows the debut of the band’s most recent single, “Memories.”One-hit wonder Meghan Trainor, who has a new studio album due out in January, will open all shows.The tour comes to Blossom on June 18.American Express and Citi card members can purchase tickets beginning at noon on Monday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, Dec. 13. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available.