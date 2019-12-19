Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Scene & Heard

Ski Season Officially Starts Friday at Boston Mills and Brandywine

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 12:33 PM

Just in time for the long Christmas/Hanukkah weekend, Boston Mills Ski Resort and its nearby sister ski resort Brandywine, both in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, open Friday.

Alpine Valley in Chesterland, another sister resort, opened last weekend.

Peak Resorts Inc, which owns the three area ski hills and 17 resorts in total across the northern part of the country, was acquired by Vail Resorts Inc. over the off-season. That means anyone with enough money to cough up $969 for an Epic Pass, can now ski an unlimited amount at one of the company's 37 hills and mountains across the world. That includes Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Breckenridge along with multiple sites in Australia.



The new company reportedly has plans to funnel $15 million worth of updates into the Peak Resorts properties over the next two years.

Now, as much as local ski bums and snowboard enthusiasts have been chomping at the bit to get on the (far more affordable) area hills, the weather so far this fall hasn't brought tons of snow. That the weather forecast, according to the National Weather Service Cleveland, is set to go up into the 40s this weekend also won't help snow conditions in the least.

Nevertheless, the crews at Boston Mills/Brandywine have been working ceaselessly to make enough snow for a holiday opening. Here's to hoping there's more snow headed our way this winter (but only in the Cuyahoga Valley, of course).

The weekend hours are as follows:
Boston Mills Weekend Hours
Friday, Dec. 20; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21; 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22; 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Brandywine Weekend Hours
Friday, Dec. 20; 3:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21; 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22; 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Polar Blast (Tubing) Weekend Hours
Friday, Dec. 20; 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Find all pricing information right here.
