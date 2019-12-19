Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Scene & Heard

You Can Soon Pose With the Stanley Cup at a Cleveland Monsters Game

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:54 PM

PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  Photo via Wikimedia Commons
As there is no National Hockey League team in Cleveland, it comes as somewhat of a happy surprise that the the Stanley Cup trophy — the league's ultimate prize — is headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the end of the month.

Come Monday, Dec. 30, the Cleveland Monsters, an American Hockey League team affiliated with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, is giving hockey fans the chance to pose for a photo with the shiny, silver cup most recently won by the St. Louis Blues.

The Monsters play the Charlotte Checkers at noon, and photo sessions begin at 11 a.m. in the fieldhouse atrium.



On top of getting to see the championship cup before the game, fans will also have the opportunity to skate on the ice following the game.

Tickets start at $10 and can be found at ClevelandMonsters.com.

