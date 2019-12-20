Alea Now Open in Ohio City

click to enlarge
-
Photos by Douglas Trattner
Alea (2912 Church Ave.) has officially opened its doors in Ohio City.
Athan Zarnas worked for two years to turn a former drill bit factory building into his dream restaurant, which is anchored by a live-fire grill fed with hardwood.
The menu, Zarnas told Scene this fall
, is relatively compact by design and spread across snacks, small plates, sharable platters, entrees and desserts. The seasonal menus will take inspiration from Mediterranean countries like Spain, France, Italy, Greece and parts of the Middle East.
"We're borrowing from around the region, with nods to the culinary traditions that you would find throughout the Mediterranean," Zarnas said. "We are mashing a few things together in a way that hopefully is cohesive and that people will appreciate."
You can peruse the opening menu here.
Alea is dinner only.