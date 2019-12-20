The 2020 Brite Winter Festival Lineup is Here

click to enlarge
For its 11th edition, Cleveland's Brite Winter
music and arts festival is bringing plenty of top regional and local acts to its many stages, just announcing the 2020 music lineup today.
Top billing goes to Youngstown alt-rockers The Vindys and Akron hip-hop act Red Rose Panic. Other acts include Harbour, Jul Big Green, Smoke Screen, Spirit of the Bear, Uptight Sugar and Taj Weekes & Adowa. Don't worry if you haven't heard of all of these artists, that's what showing up is all about — discovering your new favorite band. See the whole lineup
below:
The outdoor/indoor event goes down Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m.-1 a.m. in the West Bank of the Flats and, as always, is free to all ... unless you want to make a donation to a great cause upon arrival. This year, however, (free) tickets are required
. VIP tickets start at $45.
Find photos from last year's event right here
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.