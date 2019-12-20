Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Friday, December 20, 2019

C-Notes

The 2020 Brite Winter Festival Lineup is Here

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
For its 11th edition, Cleveland's Brite Winter music and arts festival is bringing plenty of top regional and local acts to its many stages, just announcing the 2020 music lineup today.

Top billing goes to Youngstown alt-rockers The Vindys and Akron hip-hop act Red Rose Panic. Other acts include Harbour, Jul Big Green, Smoke Screen, Spirit of the Bear, Uptight Sugar and Taj Weekes & Adowa. Don't worry if you haven't heard of all of these artists, that's what showing up is all about — discovering your new favorite band. See the whole lineup below:

The outdoor/indoor event goes down Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m.-1 a.m. in the West Bank of the Flats and, as always, is free to all ... unless you want to make a donation to a great cause upon arrival. This year, however, (free) tickets are required. VIP tickets start at $45.



Find photos from last year's event right here.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
