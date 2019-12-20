Friday, December 20, 2019
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Brings Its Annual Christmas Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Next Week
When asked why Trans-Siberian Orchestra decided to bring back Christmas Eve and Other Stories for its current tour, drummer Jeff Plate says it was something that the late Paul O’Neill, the creator of TSO, had always wanted to do.
“This is something that Paul had actually been talking about doing before we lost him a couple years ago,” says Plate in a conference call with musical director Al Pitrelli. TSO performs at 3 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
. “He realized that this story was probably the most significant one in our catalog. You know, Christmas Eve and Other Stories was released in 1996, and that is really the CD that put us on the map. It has sold the best. We toured that story for the first 12 years of our touring existence, so this is what really made a mark with the fans all across the country. And it has always been a fan favorite and a band favorite; I can personally say it’s my favorite story that we’ve done.”
