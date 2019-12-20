Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2019 in Cleveland

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace

Here's a rundown of some of the many festivities taking place around town.



1148 Main St.,

musicboxcle.com.



Bar 32 New Year’s Eve Party





Tickets to this party in the bar on the top floor of the

Hilton Downtown include six drink tickets to be used on premium beverage

selections, guaranteed seating, a reception-style dinner buffet including an

ice sculpture seafood tower and carved chimichurri rubbed beef tenderloin,

valet parking and festive party favors. DJs MIMO and Caffrey will provide the

tunes, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight and a dessert buffet. It

all starts at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $225. Send purchase inquiries to the

email address below. (Niesel)



100 Lakeside Ave., 216-413-5000,

New Year's Eve offers everyone the chance to hit the reset button (or at least the booze button) and begin another year with a fresh perspective. Whether or not you intend to celebrate the beginnings of a new and better you in 2020, or cruise into the new year in the same debauched manner that defined your 2019, plenty of local bars, clubs and attractions have a party for you.This local group's members come from various bands, including the local, long-running Copperfoot. They jammed one night on a whim and decided they just wanted to play some covers that they were passionate about. The group grew from there and put together a setlist of fantastic covers. The band specializes in Beatles tunes, but you can expect to hear a wide mix of music at tonight's special New Year's Eve gig. The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club. Check the website for ticket prices. (Jeff Niesel)216-242-1250



Taking “tribute band” to a whole new level, the members of

Bruce in the USA don’t just sound like the Boss and his boys, they even dress

like the guys. Frontman Matt Ryan began imitating Springsteen in 2000 and went

straight to Sin City where he joined up with the Legends Las Vegas shows. Four

years later, he expanded his band, dubbed Bruce in the USA, into a full

seven-piece ensemble. The late Clarence Clemons once called these guys “the

greatest tribute band ever,” suggesting they’re not just your run-of-the-mill

tribute act. Expect to hear all the Springsteen hits — everything from “Born to

Run” to “Pink Cadillac.” By the end of the show, you’ll forget they were just

covers. The show starts at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage.

Tickets cost $12 ADV, $15 DOS. (Nikki Hunt)



Comedian Kevin Bozeman likes to joke about the mundane. “I got one thing out of college,” he likes to say. “Bad credit.” His problems are everyone’s problems. He has trouble with women and issues with his finances. Expect him to touch on social issues too, as he’s made fun of the fact that there aren’t any “brothers” in auto racing. He performs two special New Year’s Eve shows tonight at 7 and 10:30 at Hilarities. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com 10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7625, northfieldpark.mgmresorts.com

Cleveland Pops: The Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve



Under the direction of Carl Topilow, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra will ring in 2020 with music from the past 100 years at what a press releases promises will be “the hottest concert and party in Cleveland.” The orchestra will deliver a two-hour performance with guest Connor Bogart O’Brien; a dance party featuring a midnight balloon drop will follow; and a $250 cash prize will be awarded to the person with the best ’20s costume. It all begins at 9 p.m. at Severance Hall. Tickets start at $49. (Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.



Ekoostik Hookah

The grandfathers of Ohio’s expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991’s Under Full Sail to 2013’s sweetly groovin’ Brij, Ekoostik Hookah have kept their fire burning across time. Check out “Whiskey Woman” for a fine example of the hookah-laden chops still hooked around each of the band’s compositional outings. Given the band’s personal history, rife with small shows and Hookahville Festivals alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from life out there. Tickets cost $20 to $25. (Eric Sandy)

175 East Main St., 330-677-5005, thekentstage.com.



New Year’s Eve Gala at the Galley



Tonight at the Ohio City Galley’s second annual New Year’s Eve Gala at the Galley, partygoers can enjoy hors d’oeuvres from all four restaurant concepts that call the Galley their home. There will be appetizers from 9 to 10:30 p.m. and stationed charcuterie throughout the evening. Tickets, which cost $85, also include an open bar and entertainment until 1 a.m. Get tickets on eventbrite.com/e/new-years-gala-at-the-galley-tickets-82846950459. (Niesel)

1400 West 25th St., 216-525-9933, ohiocitygalley.org.

New Year’s Eve Outerspace Bash



Tonight, Punch Bowl Social will ring in the new year at the New Year’s Eve Outerspace Bash. The cosmic event includes a “stellar” playlist, a balloon drop at midnight and a sparkling specialty punch. Patrons are encouraged to dress in their best galactic gear and celebrate a new decade with a party that’s “out of this world.” There’s no cover, and the event starts at 9 p.m.

1086 West 11th St., 216-239-1508, punchbowlsocial.com.

New Year’s Eve

With David A. Arnold

Comedian David Arnold has written for TV shows like Zoe Ever

After and Real Husbands of Hollywood. He likes to joke about the differences

between men and women and regularly makes home movies about everyday things

like mopping the floor. “Get that spot!” he screams in one video. He performs

at 7:30 and 10:30 tonight at the Improv. Tickets cost $35 for the early show

and $50 for the late show, which will include a champagne toast at midnight. (Niesel)



For those who don't want to stay up until midnight to celebrate the New Year, the Cleveland MetroParks Zoo offers its annual Noon Year's Eve event. There will be music, dancing and crafts, and a ball drop at noon. All activities are included with zoo admission. You can also upgrade to a special VIP experience that includes brunch, a character meet-and-greet, and family-friendly activities. Check the zoo's website for more details regarding times and ticket prices.

Into the Blue New Year’s Eve Bash



Regardless of your take on the Dead, the band maintains a damn important stature in the rock ’n’ roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interesting in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists, in particular, will glean plenty of inspiration from the shows. “There’s a structure to everything that’s going on, and then there’s that intense improvisation inside that structure,” guitarist and singer Dan Shramo says. Every time Into the Blue performs, they’re trying to do things a little bit differently and add at least a handful of new tunes to the catalog. “There’s a certain energy that takes over… You kinda get sucked into a different place. We do our best to really bring that out." The band should be in fine form for tonight's NYE show. The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Winchester. Tickets cost $10. (Sandy)

12112 Madison Ave., 216-600-5338, thewinchestermusictavern.com.

Scarface + Full Band/MANN/P_FRMDATRIBE/Watts



Rapper Scarface (nee Brad Jordan and fka DJ Akshen) cut his teeth as a member of the seminal rap group, Geto Boys, back in 1989 on their album Grip It! On That Other Level. As a member of the Geto Boys, Scarface played an integral role in hit songs such as “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta” and perhaps the group’s most popular song, “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” As a solo artist, Scarface has released 12 albums and collaborated with the likes of Devin the Dude, Ice Cube, Jay-Z, Master P, Nas, Beanie Sigel and 2Pac among a plethora of others. He’s doing it all through his own imprint these days, Facemob Music — without a major label backing him. The bulk of his career was spent with Rap-A-Lot Records before releasing The Fix with Def Jam South. As of late, Scarface has performed with a live band at some of his shows. He even occasionally strums his Les Paul between verses; rumor has it he’s an avid collector of the instruments. Tonight's show starts at 9:30, and tickets cost $45 to $95. (Emanuel Wallace)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.





Tropidelic/Bumpin’ Uglies/The Palmer Squares/Joey Harkum/DJ

Toby

The local act Tropidelic, a group that plays a mix of ska, rock and

hip-hop, will release a new EP, Flyover Renaissance. The first single, the

woozy “Money & Time,” is currently available where music is streamed or

sold. Recorded at RCR Recording Studios, the album represents Tropidelic’s

second release in partnership with Ineffable Music Group, and the band aims to build the momentum of its last album, Heavy Is the Head, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Chart in 2017. The album features special guest Jonny 5 of Flobots and the Palmer Squares. The group brings the Freak Drop, its annual New Year’s Eve bash, to House of Blues tonight. (Niesel)

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

