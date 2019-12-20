Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2019 in Cleveland

Cleveland Pops: The Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve
Under the direction of Carl Topilow, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra will ring in 2020 with music from the past 100 years at what a press releases promises will be “the hottest concert and party in Cleveland.” The orchestra will deliver a two-hour performance with guest Connor Bogart O’Brien; a dance party featuring a midnight balloon drop will follow; and a $250 cash prize will be awarded to the person with the best ’20s costume. It all begins at 9 p.m. at Severance Hall. Tickets start at $49. (Niesel)
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Ekoostik Hookah
The grandfathers of Ohio’s expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991’s Under Full Sail to 2013’s sweetly groovin’ Brij, Ekoostik Hookah have kept their fire burning across time. Check out “Whiskey Woman” for a fine example of the hookah-laden chops still hooked around each of the band’s compositional outings. Given the band’s personal history, rife with small shows and Hookahville Festivals alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from life out there. Tickets cost $20 to $25. (Eric Sandy)
175 East Main St., 330-677-5005, thekentstage.com.
New Year’s Eve Gala at the Galley
Tonight at the Ohio City Galley’s second annual New Year’s Eve Gala at the Galley, partygoers can enjoy hors d’oeuvres from all four restaurant concepts that call the Galley their home. There will be appetizers from 9 to 10:30 p.m. and stationed charcuterie throughout the evening. Tickets, which cost $85, also include an open bar and entertainment until 1 a.m. Get tickets on eventbrite.com/e/new-years-gala-at-the-galley-tickets-82846950459. (Niesel)
1400 West 25th St., 216-525-9933, ohiocitygalley.org.
New Year’s Eve Outerspace Bash
Tonight, Punch Bowl Social will ring in the new year at the New Year’s Eve Outerspace Bash. The cosmic event includes a “stellar” playlist, a balloon drop at midnight and a sparkling specialty punch. Patrons are encouraged to dress in their best galactic gear and celebrate a new decade with a party that’s “out of this world.” There’s no cover, and the event starts at 9 p.m.
1086 West 11th St., 216-239-1508, punchbowlsocial.com.
Into the Blue New Year’s Eve Bash
Regardless of your take on the Dead, the band maintains a damn important stature in the rock ’n’ roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interesting in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists, in particular, will glean plenty of inspiration from the shows. “There’s a structure to everything that’s going on, and then there’s that intense improvisation inside that structure,” guitarist and singer Dan Shramo says. Every time Into the Blue performs, they’re trying to do things a little bit differently and add at least a handful of new tunes to the catalog. “There’s a certain energy that takes over… You kinda get sucked into a different place. We do our best to really bring that out." The band should be in fine form for tonight's NYE show. The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Winchester. Tickets cost $10. (Sandy)
12112 Madison Ave., 216-600-5338, thewinchestermusictavern.com.
Scarface + Full Band/MANN/P_FRMDATRIBE/Watts
Rapper Scarface (nee Brad Jordan and fka DJ Akshen) cut his teeth as a member of the seminal rap group, Geto Boys, back in 1989 on their album Grip It! On That Other Level. As a member of the Geto Boys, Scarface played an integral role in hit songs such as “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta” and perhaps the group’s most popular song, “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” As a solo artist, Scarface has released 12 albums and collaborated with the likes of Devin the Dude, Ice Cube, Jay-Z, Master P, Nas, Beanie Sigel and 2Pac among a plethora of others. He’s doing it all through his own imprint these days, Facemob Music — without a major label backing him. The bulk of his career was spent with Rap-A-Lot Records before releasing The Fix with Def Jam South. As of late, Scarface has performed with a live band at some of his shows. He even occasionally strums his Les Paul between verses; rumor has it he’s an avid collector of the instruments. Tonight's show starts at 9:30, and tickets cost $45 to $95. (Emanuel Wallace)
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Tropidelic/Bumpin’ Uglies/The Palmer Squares/Joey Harkum/DJ
Toby
The local act Tropidelic, a group that plays a mix of ska, rock and
hip-hop, will release a new EP, Flyover Renaissance. The first single, the
woozy “Money & Time,” is currently available where music is streamed or
sold. Recorded at RCR Recording Studios, the album represents Tropidelic’s
second release in partnership with Ineffable Music Group, and the band aims to build the momentum of its last album, Heavy Is the Head, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Chart in 2017. The album features special guest Jonny 5 of Flobots and the Palmer Squares. The group brings the Freak Drop, its annual New Year’s Eve bash, to House of Blues tonight. (Niesel)
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
