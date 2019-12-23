Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Monday, December 23, 2019

C-Notes

Akron's See Creatures to Release a New EP on Jan. 1

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 1:12 PM

On Jan. 1, Akron’s See Creatures will release a two-song EP that includes “Queen of Cups,” a “fuzzed-out, hard beat psych rock tune” that features an infectious chorus and “Double Vision,” a “contemplative, personal and washed out tribute to the joining of two souls.”

The group features singer-songwriters Nathanael Bucher and Adam Murray, and since 2016, the band has released a number of albums and singles. It also had a track on Akron Recording Company’s Where the Hell is Akron, Ohio? series.

