Monday, December 23, 2019
Big Mamma's Burritos Now Open Inside Whistle & Keg on Prospect
A favorite of the Ohio University crowd down in Athens, Big Mamma's Burritos is now open in a partnership with Whistle & Keg (818 Prospect Ave.)
Founded in 2005, and counting O.A.R.'s Jerry DePizzo as one of the original co-owners, the chain offers a roster of Mexi-Cali options on a variety of bases — burrito, bowl, salad, chips — as well as build-your-own burritos.
Big Mamma's is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. for carryout and delivery.
Find the menu here.
