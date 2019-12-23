Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Monday, December 23, 2019

Bites

Big Mamma's Burritos Now Open Inside Whistle & Keg on Prospect

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge BIG MAMMA'S FB
  • Big Mamma's FB

A favorite of the Ohio University crowd down in Athens, Big Mamma's Burritos is now open in a partnership with Whistle & Keg (818 Prospect Ave.)

Founded in 2005, and counting O.A.R.'s Jerry DePizzo as one of the original co-owners, the chain offers a roster of Mexi-Cali options on a variety of bases — burrito, bowl, salad, chips — as well as build-your-own burritos.

Big Mamma's is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. for carryout and delivery.



Find the menu here.

