The Most-Read Cleveland Scene Stories of 2019

Illustration by Tom Carlson
In the final days of 2019, we wanted to look back at the stories that mattered most to our readers over the year. Scrolling through the list of the blogs and features that garnered the most attention, they run the gamut from silly to serious and everything in between. Some took months to report and write and others were written in a fiery haste.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on our website in 2019.
10. Study: Cleveland Continues to Experience Significant Neighborhood Economic Decline, Little Measurable Growth
If there is one subject Cleveland likes avoiding — and by that we mean hearing anything about — it's the poverty levels and population loss that has been in Northeast Ohio for decades, freelancer Daniel McGraw lamented back in April. But the story still managed to catch our readers' interest.
9. Dumb as Rocks: Q Renovation Will Do Precisely What Leaders Feared
For years, Scene's
senior news reporter Sam Allard covered Dan Gilbert's Q Deal shenanigans with a critical and skeptical eye. When the arena finally re-opened as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September, this postmortem piece about what exactly Cleveland taxpayers' dollars went toward in the remodel was finally met with the outrage the topic deserved from the start.
8. How Ukrainian Oligarchs Secretly Became the Largest Real Estate Owners in Downtown Cleveland
Yes, oligarchs in Cleveland.
7. A Hudson Megachurch, a Beloved Pastor and the International Sex Abuse Scandal They've Tried To Hide
This piece was our most-read cover story of the year and was one of the first to bring this area church sex scandal to light.
6. City of Cleveland Says It's Reviewing Video of EMS Worker Making Trolling Hand Sign or Maybe Flicking a Booger or Playing the Circle Game
A Cleveland EMS worker was caught on camera giving the OK sign ... or was it?
5. City of Cleveland Reminds Browns Fans That Alcohol Consumption is Strictly Prohibited at the Muni Lot
Earlier this summer, the City of Cleveland sent out a reminder that Browns fans aren't allowed to get drunk in the Muni Lot. We're still laughing out loud.
4. Browns Claim Man Who Wasn't at Game Poured Beer on Titans Player, Ban Him From Stadium
Eric Smith wasn't even at the game when a fan poured beer on another team's player. Later, he chose to sue the Cleveland Browns, alleging defamation and negligence.
3. Super Mario Kart Go Kart Racing Comes to Life in Cleveland Sept. 14
People can't get enough of nostalgia-themed events. And this one actually did take place out in Medina in September, only under a name change of Costume Karting (for obvious copyright infringement reasons).
2. Someone Stuck a Dildo on a Cleveland Police Cruiser
And that's all you need to know.
1. Do Read the Full Speech by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio From Yesterday's Indictment of a White Nationalist
As reported by editor Vince Grzegorek in August, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio issued a direct rebuke to white nationalists and their ilk in a speech that was wholly deserving of our readers' time. And boy, did our readers take it in. This piece was far and away our most-read blog of the year, and it's well worth a revisit today.
