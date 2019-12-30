Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 30, 2019

Arts District

Cuyahoga County Library's 20 Most-Borrowed Books of 2019

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 5:59 PM

click to enlarge 42583886._sy475_.jpg


The Cuyahoga County Public Library has once again shared its list of the 20 most-borrowed titles of 2019, and it's about what you might expect. The full ranking, led by Delia Owens' debut, best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. Child's Play by Danielle Steel
4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci
5. Blue Moon by Lee Child
6. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich
7. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly
8. The Guardians by John Grisham
9. Spy: A Novel by Danielle Steel
10. Bloody Genius by John Sandford
11. The Inn by James Patterson and Candice Fox
12. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
13. Killer Instinct by James Patterson and Howard Roughan
14. What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand
15. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber
16. Stealth by Stuart Woods
17. Criss Cross by James Patterson
18. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
19. The Dark Side by Danielle Steel
20. One Good Deed by David Baldacci

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Books, Cuyahoga County Library

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The 10 Best Movies of 2019, According to Scene Read More

  2. Rural Ohio Could Bear Brunt of SNAP Work Requirements Read More

  3. Maha's Falafil Closing at the West Side Market, City Announces Goals for 2020 It Probably Won't Accomplish Read More

  4. City of Cleveland Spends Christmas Eve Telling Denison UCC Church It Can't Be a Church if Homeless Shelter Continues to Operate Read More

  5. Stanley Kubrick Classics Coming to Cleveland Cinematheque in January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2019 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation