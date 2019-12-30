Cuyahoga County Library's 20 Most-Borrowed Books of 2019

click to enlarge
The Cuyahoga County Public Library has once again shared its list of the 20 most-borrowed titles of 2019, and it's about what you might expect. The full ranking, led by Delia Owens' debut, best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. Child's Play by Danielle Steel
4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci
5. Blue Moon by Lee Child
6. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich
7. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly
8. The Guardians by John Grisham
9. Spy: A Novel by Danielle Steel
10. Bloody Genius by John Sandford
11. The Inn by James Patterson and Candice Fox
12. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
13. Killer Instinct by James Patterson and Howard Roughan
14. What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand
15. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber
16. Stealth by Stuart Woods
17. Criss Cross by James Patterson
18. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
19. The Dark Side by Danielle Steel
20. One Good Deed by David Baldacci