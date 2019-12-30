Cuyahoga County Library's 20 Most-Borrowed Books of 2019

click to enlarge

The Cuyahoga County Public Library has once again shared its list of the 20 most-borrowed titles of 2019, and it's about what you might expect. The full ranking, led by Delia Owens' debut, best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing:1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens2. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro3. Child's Play by Danielle Steel4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci5. Blue Moon by Lee Child6. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich7. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly8. The Guardians by John Grisham9. Spy: A Novel by Danielle Steel10. Bloody Genius by John Sandford11. The Inn by James Patterson and Candice Fox12. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes13. Killer Instinct by James Patterson and Howard Roughan14. What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand15. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber16. Stealth by Stuart Woods17. Criss Cross by James Patterson18. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood19. The Dark Side by Danielle Steel20. One Good Deed by David Baldacci