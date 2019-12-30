In Real Life’s Conor Michael Smith to Perform at Stella’s on New Year’s Day

After they won the 2017 season of ABC’s reality television music competition Boy Band
, Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon and Conor Michael Smith formed the boy band In Real Life. The group released its first album, She Do
, this past summer. It features all their singles from the past two years, including "Crazy AF" and "Tattoo (How ‘Bout You)."
Since their formation, they've performed on Total Request Live
, Live with Kelly and Ryan
, Good Morning America
, Jimmy Kimmel Live
and Despierta America
. They also just wrapped their first headlining tour.
Smith, who’s originally from Shaker Heights, has just announced he'll play a solo show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Stella’s Music Club.
General admission tickets
cost $10, and meet-and-greet tickets go for $50.
