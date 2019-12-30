Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Monday, December 30, 2019

In Real Life’s Conor Michael Smith to Perform at Stella’s on New Year’s Day

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 2:37 PM

  • Courtesy of Platform PR
After they won the 2017 season of ABC’s reality television music competition Boy Band, Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon and Conor Michael Smith formed the boy band In Real Life. The group released its first album, She Do, this past summer. It features all their singles from the past two years, including "Crazy AF" and "Tattoo (How ‘Bout You)."

Since their formation, they've performed on Total Request Live, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Despierta America. They also just wrapped their first headlining tour.

Smith, who’s originally from Shaker Heights, has just announced he'll play a solo show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Stella’s Music Club.



General admission tickets cost $10, and meet-and-greet tickets go for $50.

