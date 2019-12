In Real Life’s Conor Michael Smith to Perform at Stella’s on New Year’s Day

Courtesy of Platform PR

After they won the 2017 season of ABC’s reality television music competition, Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon and Conor Michael Smith formed the boy band In Real Life. The group released its first album,, this past summer. It features all their singles from the past two years, including "Crazy AF" and "Tattoo (How ‘Bout You)."Since their formation, they've performed onand. They also just wrapped their first headlining tour.Smith, who’s originally from Shaker Heights, has just announced he'll play a solo show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Stella’s Music Club.General admission tickets cost $10, and meet-and-greet tickets go for $50.