Monday, December 30, 2019

C-Notes

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Cancels Upcoming MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage Concert

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 3:02 PM

COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Due to what a press release describes as “circumstances beyond the artist’s control,” Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil has cancelled his concert scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com will automatically be issued a refund.

