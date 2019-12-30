Monday, December 30, 2019
Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Cancels Upcoming MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage Concert
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 3:02 PM
Due to what a press release describes as “circumstances beyond the artist’s control,” Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil has cancelled his concert scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets at LiveNation.com
or Ticketmaster.com
will automatically be issued a refund.
