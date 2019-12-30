Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Monday, December 30, 2019

C-Notes

Singer-Bassist Afi Scruggs Draws Upon Personal Experience for Her New Single

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge social_media_blues.png
About four years ago, local singer-bassist Afi Scruggs went through a divorce that put her back on the dating scene.

“I met guys the old-fashioned way - no Tinder, no swiping,” she says in a press statement about her new single, “Social Media Blues.” “But I got dumped 21st-century style — no posts, no messages, no nothing. Ghosted.”

To help herself heal, she wrote and produced the song. It comes out on Wednesday.



“It’s a mix of old and new,” she says of the song. “To play off the retro vibe, I recorded the song with all the musicians in the same room — no loops, no samples. Just instruments and vocals. This is the song a woman sings when she’s been duped and dropped. But 'Social Media Blues' isn’t a dirge. It’s a slightly tongue-in-cheek response to the modern courtship — if we can call it that anymore.”

Speaking of Afi Scruggs, "Social Media Blues"

