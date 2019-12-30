Singer-Bassist Afi Scruggs Draws Upon Personal Experience for Her New Single

click to enlarge
About four years ago, local singer-bassist Afi Scruggs
went through a divorce that put her back on the dating scene.
“I met guys the old-fashioned way - no Tinder, no swiping,” she says in a press statement about her new single, “Social Media Blues.” “But I got dumped 21st-century style — no posts, no messages, no nothing. Ghosted.”
To help herself heal, she wrote and produced the song
. It comes out on Wednesday.
“It’s a mix of old and new,” she says of the song. “To play off the retro vibe, I recorded the song with all the musicians in the same room — no loops, no samples. Just instruments and vocals. This is the song a woman sings when she’s been duped and dropped. But 'Social Media Blues' isn’t a dirge. It’s a slightly tongue-in-cheek response to the modern courtship — if we can call it that anymore.”
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.