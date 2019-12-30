Stanley Kubrick Classics Coming to Cleveland Cinematheque in January

click to enlarge Facebook

The Peter B. Lewis theater at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque

Four films by director Stanley Kubrick will screen at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque in January as part of its series, “A Kubrick Quartet.” Admission to each film is $12, ($9 for all Cinematheque members and those 25 and under.)Jan. 4, 5:00 p.m.(1955)Kubrick’s second feature is a strikingly photographed noir melodrama about a young boxer who protects a nightclub dancer from her vicious boss (Frank Silvera). The climactic fight in a warehouse filled with mannequins is chilling, surreal, and unforgettable.Jan. 11, 7:15 p.m.(1956)In Kubrick’s first masterpiece, ex-con Sterling Hayden brings together a bunch of petty thieves to rob a racetrack. This lean, steely thriller boasts a tricky structure full of flashbacks and cross-cutting.Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m.(1975)Kubrick tracks the rise and fall of an opportunistic Irish rogue (Ryan O’Neal) through the armies and drawing rooms of 18th-century Europe in this funny, opulent, chilling, and moving period epic—one of the great movies.Jan. 25, 6:45 p.m.(1987)In his penultimate film, Kubrick fixes his steely gaze on young Marine recruits as they progress from dehumanizing basic training to the hellish battlegrounds of Vietnam.will be screened in a new digital restoration. The other three will be screened on 35mm film. (Descriptions above courtesy of the Cinematheque.)