Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Bites

Arsenal Cider House Opens on Lorain This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 9:28 AM

COURTESY ARSENAL CIDER HOUSE
  • Courtesy Arsenal Cider House

Pittsburgh-based Arsenal Cider House will open its Cleveland location (4507 Lorain Ave.), its first outside of Pittsburgh, this Saturday, Jan. 4.

Owners and founders Bill and Michelle Larkin opened Arsenal about a decade ago as a basement business that has graduated to three taprooms and a production facility in Pennsylvania, all offering award-winning ciders and meads.

“When we opened nine years ago, there really wasn’t much of a demand for cider,” Bill Larkin told us last April. “We pretty much created the demand in Pittsburgh, and now we’re in 300-plus bars in Western Pennsylvania. Honestly, I just think it’s a matter of people getting to taste high-quality cider. They’re not used to it when all they have access to is mass-produced stuff like Woodchuck and Angry Orchard.”



Arsenal will use local produce for ciders offered at the Ohio City outpost, along with ciders from the mothership in PA and a rotating cast of local beers.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A Format Change for 107.3 The Wave Could Be On the Horizon Read More

  2. The 10 Best Movies of 2019, According to Scene Read More

  3. Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Cancels Upcoming MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage Concert Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Library's 20 Most-Borrowed Books of 2019 Read More

  5. Maha's Falafil Closing at the West Side Market, City Announces Goals for 2020 It Probably Won't Accomplish Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation