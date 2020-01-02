Arsenal Cider House Opens on Lorain This Saturday

-
Courtesy Arsenal Cider House
Pittsburgh-based Arsenal Cider House
will open its Cleveland location (4507 Lorain Ave.), its first outside of Pittsburgh, this Saturday, Jan. 4.
Owners and founders Bill and Michelle Larkin opened Arsenal about a decade ago as a basement business that has graduated to three taprooms and a production facility in Pennsylvania, all offering award-winning ciders and meads.
“When we opened nine years ago, there really wasn’t much of a demand for cider,” Bill Larkin told us last April. “We pretty much created the demand in Pittsburgh, and now we’re in 300-plus bars in Western Pennsylvania. Honestly, I just think it’s a matter of people getting to taste high-quality cider. They’re not used to it when all they have access to is mass-produced stuff like Woodchuck and Angry Orchard.”
Arsenal will use local produce for ciders offered at the Ohio City outpost, along with ciders from the mothership in PA and a rotating cast of local beers.