Arsenal Cider House Opens on Lorain This Saturday

Courtesy Arsenal Cider House

Pittsburgh-based Arsenal Cider House will open its Cleveland location (4507 Lorain Ave.), its first outside of Pittsburgh, this Saturday, Jan. 4.Owners and founders Bill and Michelle Larkin opened Arsenal about a decade ago as a basement business that has graduated to three taprooms and a production facility in Pennsylvania, all offering award-winning ciders and meads.“When we opened nine years ago, there really wasn’t much of a demand for cider,” Bill Larkin told us last April. “We pretty much created the demand in Pittsburgh, and now we’re in 300-plus bars in Western Pennsylvania. Honestly, I just think it’s a matter of people getting to taste high-quality cider. They’re not used to it when all they have access to is mass-produced stuff like Woodchuck and Angry Orchard.”Arsenal will use local produce for ciders offered at the Ohio City outpost, along with ciders from the mothership in PA and a rotating cast of local beers.