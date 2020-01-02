Empanada Shop Half Moon Bakery to Open Friday, January 3rd Near MetroHealth

Photo via HalfMoonBakery/Instagram

After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally is ready to unveil its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood (3460 W. 25th St., 216-255-7714), located across the street from MetroHealth.The bakery is operated by Gerson Velasquez and Lyz Otero, who moved to Cleveland from Puerto Rico at age 13.The carry-out shop will feature the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce, along with sandwiches, fresh bread, pastries and cakes."Just seeing the look on people's faces when they bite in," Otero says. "There's truth right there. I can tell if they think it's good or not."From January 3rd through January 12th, the hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning January 14th, the hours will expand to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.