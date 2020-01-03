Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

Bites

20-Year-Old Lure Bistro in Willoughby Has Closed

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge LURE BISTRO FACEBOOK
  • Lure Bistro Facebook
Lure Bistro (38040 Third St.), a mainstay in downtown Willoughby for 20 years, has closed. Current owner David Pike confirmed to Scene that he closed following New Year's Eve service.

"Yes, unfortunately I have been forced to make the difficult decision to close the doors," he states.

The popular sushi and seafood eatery was opened by former partners Nick and Giovanna Kustala back in 2000. In 2008, chef and current owner of Square Bistro in Chardon Jaret Havanchak purchased the business. Lure again changed hands in July of 2018, when longtime chef David Pike took the reins.



Pike mentioned possible suitors for the business, but nothing concrete is in the works.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Arsenal Cider House Opens on Lorain This Saturday Read More

  2. Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Cancels Upcoming MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage Concert Read More

  3. Empanada Shop Half Moon Bakery to Open Friday Near MetroHealth Read More

  4. 6 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend Read More

  5. Corporations Avoided Paying $74 Billion in 2018 Federal Income Tax Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation