20-Year-Old Lure Bistro in Willoughby Has Closed

Lure Bistro (38040 Third St.), a mainstay in downtown Willoughby for 20 years, has closed. Current owner David Pike confirmed to Scene that he closed following New Year's Eve service."Yes, unfortunately I have been forced to make the difficult decision to close the doors," he states.The popular sushi and seafood eatery was opened by former partners Nick and Giovanna Kustala back in 2000. In 2008, chef and current owner of Square Bistro in Chardon Jaret Havanchak purchased the business. Lure again changed hands in July of 2018, when longtime chef David Pike took the reins.Pike mentioned possible suitors for the business, but nothing concrete is in the works.