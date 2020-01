Another Charity Bar Crawl is Headed to Tremont, But This One's 'Game of Thrones' Themed

click to enlarge HBO Screenshot

If you needed another excuse to drink alcohol this winter, the good people at A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter have put together the Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming Charity Bar Crawl.Headed to seven Tremont bars and restaurants on Saturday, Feb. 1, the event divides participants intofamily houses (Team Targaryen, Team Stark, etc.) and sends them on a journey around the neighborhood to taste special craft cocktails and play various games inspired by favorite episodes of the now-finished HBO show.The restaurant/bars participating in the noon event include:The Tree HouseHi and DryThe South SideDanteCodaCrustThe Flying Monkey A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter has helped grant the wishes of kids with life-threatening illnesses since 2013. Last March, the foundation put on a similar Tremont bar crawl, but that one wasthemed. Tickets are $25 and include a sweatshirt and pub crawl map. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the after party kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Tree House.