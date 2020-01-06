Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

Bites

Another Charity Bar Crawl is Headed to Tremont, But This One's 'Game of Thrones' Themed

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge HBO SCREENSHOT
  • HBO Screenshot
If you needed another excuse to drink alcohol this winter, the good people at A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter have put together the Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming Charity Bar Crawl.

Headed to seven Tremont bars and restaurants on Saturday, Feb. 1, the event divides participants into Game of Thrones family houses (Team Targaryen, Team Stark, etc.) and sends them on a journey around the neighborhood to taste special craft cocktails and play various games inspired by favorite episodes of the now-finished HBO show.

The restaurant/bars participating in the noon event include:
The Tree House
Hi and Dry
The South Side
Dante
Coda
Crust
The Flying Monkey



A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter has helped grant the wishes of kids with life-threatening illnesses since 2013. Last March, the foundation put on a similar Tremont bar crawl, but that one was The Office themed.

Tickets are $25 and include a sweatshirt and pub crawl map. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the after party kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Tree House.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  2. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  3. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  4. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

  5. Empanada Shop Half Moon Bakery to Open Friday Near MetroHealth Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation