Another Charity Bar Crawl is Headed to Tremont, But This One's 'Game of Thrones' Themed

If you needed another excuse to drink alcohol this winter, the good people at A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter have put together the Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming Charity Bar Crawl.
Headed to seven Tremont bars and restaurants on Saturday, Feb. 1, the event divides participants into Game of Thrones
family houses (Team Targaryen, Team Stark, etc.) and sends them on a journey around the neighborhood to taste special craft cocktails and play various games inspired by favorite episodes of the now-finished HBO show.
The restaurant/bars participating in the noon event include:
The Tree House
Hi and Dry
The South Side
Dante
Coda
Crust
The Flying Monkey
A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter
has helped grant the wishes of kids with life-threatening illnesses since 2013. Last March, the foundation put on a similar Tremont bar crawl, but that one was The Office
themed.
Tickets
are $25 and include a sweatshirt and pub crawl map. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the after party kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Tree House.
