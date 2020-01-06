Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed

Noodlecat at Crocker Park is closed. The restaurant opened in November of 2017. This version was a fast-casual spin-off of the original concept, which was opened near Public Square by chef Jonathon Sawyer in 2011. For a time, there was also a Noodlecat stand at the West Side Market.Sawyer also runs Sawyer's at Van Aken District, SeeSaw in Columbus, and Green House Kitchen at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.