Monday, January 6, 2020
Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed
Posted
By Douglas Trattner
on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 9:27 AM
Noodlecat at Crocker Park is closed. The restaurant opened in November of 2017. This version was a fast-casual spin-off of the original concept, which was opened near Public Square by chef Jonathon Sawyer in 2011. For a time, there was also a Noodlecat stand at the West Side Market.
Sawyer also runs Sawyer's at Van Aken District, SeeSaw in Columbus, and Green House Kitchen at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Tags: jonathon sawyer, noodlecat, crocker park, Image