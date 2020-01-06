Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Monday, January 6, 2020

Bites

Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 9:27 AM

Noodlecat at Crocker Park is closed. The restaurant opened in November of 2017. This version was a fast-casual spin-off of the original concept, which was opened near Public Square by chef Jonathon Sawyer in 2011. For a time, there was also a Noodlecat stand at the West Side Market.

Sawyer also runs Sawyer's at Van Aken District, SeeSaw in Columbus, and Green House Kitchen at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

