Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

Arts District

'Star Wars' Composer John Williams to Conduct the Cleveland Orchestra in April

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 11:07 AM

PHOTO BY ROGER MASTROIANNI
  • Photo by Roger Mastroianni
John Williams, the illustrious composer behind the themes from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Jaws, is coming to Severance Hall this spring, the Cleveland Orchestra just announced. 

Scheduled for Sunday, April 26, the orchestra will be conducted by Williams, as they were last in 2018. The special program is not yet solidified, but is set to include plenty of Williams' film scores.

While Williams has made quite a few appearances with the orchestra at Blossom Music Center, this is only his second performance at Severance Hall.



Tickets for the 3 p.m. show go on sale to members on Friday, Jan. 10, and to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 14. VIP Experience tickets are $1,250.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  3. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  4. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

  5. Empanada Shop Half Moon Bakery to Open Friday Near MetroHealth Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation