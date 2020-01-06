'Star Wars' Composer John Williams to Conduct the Cleveland Orchestra in April

-
Photo by Roger Mastroianni
John Williams, the illustrious composer behind the themes from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Jaws,
is coming to Severance Hall this spring, the Cleveland Orchestra just announced.
Scheduled for Sunday, April 26, the orchestra will be conducted by Williams, as they were last in 2018. The special program is not yet solidified, but is set to include plenty of Williams' film scores.
While Williams has made quite a few appearances with the orchestra at Blossom Music Center, this is only his second performance at Severance Hall.
Tickets
for the 3 p.m. show go on sale to members on Friday, Jan. 10, and to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 14. VIP Experience tickets are $1,250.
