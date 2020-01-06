Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Vaping: It's Not Too Late to Resolve to Quit in Ohio

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK PHOTO
  • Adobe Stock Photo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Deaths and hospitalizations linked to e-cigarette use made headlines in 2019, and health experts say it isn't too late to make a New Year's resolution to kick the habit.

In Ohio, nearly 80 cases of illnesses linked to vaping have been investigated by state health officials. And federal data show a 48 percent increase in vaping among middle-school kids, and a 78 percent increase among high-schoolers in 2019.

Zach Gerber, director of marketing and communications with the American Cancer Society in Ohio, explained the long-term effects of using e-cigarettes are still unknown.



"E-cigarettes do contain high levels of nicotine, which is addictive and can negatively impact mood, concentration and even brain development," Gerber said.

Last week, federal officials announced a ban on the sale of fruit, candy, mint and other flavored vaping oils, but critics warn it doesn't go far enough.

E-cigarette companies have said their products aren't intended for kids, but for adults trying to stop smoking traditional cigarettes. However, Gerber noted e-cigarettes have not been deemed a safe and effective smoking cessation product by the FDA.

Gerber admitted quitting tobacco and nicotine products is difficult, and said support from family and friends is important. He also encourages those who want to quit to tap into resources in their local community, as well as online at cancer.org.

"No one can really achieve this alone," he said. "Thousands of people are impacted by smoking each day and each year, and that kind of support that's already kind of 'gone through the ringer,' so to speak, can be very, very beneficial to those that are struggling to quit smoking."

Smoking cessation coaching is also available at no cost through the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  2. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

  3. Empanada Shop Half Moon Bakery to Open Friday Near MetroHealth Read More

  4. Lee Sechrist's Cleveland Hangover Photos are Headed to the Museum of Hangovers in Croatia Read More

  5. 20-Year-Old Lure Bistro in Willoughby Has Closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation