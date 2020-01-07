CODA to Host Benefit Concert for Metanoia Project Saturday

click to enlarge
CODA in Tremont will host a concert Saturday night to benefit the Metanoia Project, the nonprofit organization now partnering with Denison Avenue United Church of Christ to provide winter shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness and who are unwilling or unable to access traditional shelters.
The lineup for the "Musicians for Metanoia" event currently includes Zip-Zapp
, Holodeck, Hannah Stak
, Zack Lint, and Jeremy Taylor. Additional acts may still be booked.
An event organizer at CODA told Scene that they've done a benefit concert each of the last two years and felt that a show this year would be "extra important," given the city's recent attempts to shut down Denison UCC's partnership with Metanoia.
"It's great to have the music community come together and use our stage to support a good cause," they said.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at CODA (2247 Professor Ave.) Admission is $15, and all proceeds will be donated to the Metanoia Project.
