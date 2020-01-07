Here's An Extremely Depressing Way For Ohioans to Visualize the Extent of Australia's Wild Fires

Currently, more than 2,700 firefighters are battling the blazes, which scientists have tied to climate change. Three have died fighting the fires.
Did you know that the NWS has been sending Incident Meteorologists (IMETs) to Australia to help forecast wx conditions for the ongoing wildfires? The situation remains quite dire as about 20,000 sq. miles of land have already burned, which is approx. the size of our entire CWA. pic.twitter.com/wV6VAPnpEj— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 6, 2020
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.