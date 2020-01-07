Here's An Extremely Depressing Way For Ohioans to Visualize the Extent of Australia's Wild Fires

click to enlarge

Did you know that the NWS has been sending Incident Meteorologists (IMETs) to Australia to help forecast wx conditions for the ongoing wildfires? The situation remains quite dire as about 20,000 sq. miles of land have already burned, which is approx. the size of our entire CWA. pic.twitter.com/wV6VAPnpEj — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 6, 2020

By now you've probably seen the orange-hued pictures of kangaroos fleeing hellish, fiery landscapes and other documentation of the intense wildfires currently raging in Australia.Those fires have killed an estimated 24 people and 400 million-500 million animals and have consumed more than 19,000 square miles of land.But those numbers can be hard to wrap your head around. So the National Weather Service's Wilmington, Ohio, branch tweeted a map that brings home the scope of the disaster.The fires have burned a swath of Australia roughly the size of NWS Wilmington's coverage area, which stretches across parts of Indiana, Ohio and Northern Kentucky. That area goes as far north as Ada, Ohio and as far south as Maysville, Kentucky.Currently, more than 2,700 firefighters are battling the blazes, which scientists have tied to climate change. Three have died fighting the fires.