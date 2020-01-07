Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

Here's An Extremely Depressing Way For Ohioans to Visualize the Extent of Australia's Wild Fires

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020_01_06_at_5.24.45_pm.5e13b3c0bb3f3.jpg
By now you've probably seen the orange-hued pictures of kangaroos fleeing hellish, fiery landscapes and other documentation of the intense wildfires currently raging in Australia.

Those fires have killed an estimated 24 people and 400 million-500 million animals and have consumed more than 19,000 square miles of land.

But those numbers can be hard to wrap your head around. So the National Weather Service's Wilmington, Ohio, branch tweeted a map that brings home the scope of the disaster.



The fires have burned a swath of Australia roughly the size of NWS Wilmington's coverage area, which stretches across parts of Indiana, Ohio and Northern Kentucky. That area goes as far north as Ada, Ohio and as far south as Maysville, Kentucky.

Currently, more than 2,700 firefighters are battling the blazes, which scientists have tied to climate change. Three have died fighting the fires.

