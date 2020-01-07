Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

C-Notes

New Ghosts to Kick Off the 2020 Season With a Concert at Maple Lanes on Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NEW GHOSTS
  • Courtesy of New Ghosts
Since 2015, the local promoters who call themselves New Ghosts in honor of the late Albert Ayler, the famous free jazz musician who was born and raised in Cleveland, have regularly booked concerts that are avant garde even by avant garde standards.

They’ve just announced that they’ll kick off 2020 with a performance by MANAS, a jazz duo featuring guitarist Tashi Dorji and drummer Thom Nguyen.

The group performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Maple Lanes.



“This will be a noisy good time at the only place in town with a mural of Lili St. Cyr,” promises the press release about the gig.

Dorji describes the band's approach in the following manner: "MANAS is moving outward while the exploding in a parallel plane that curl up into a tight ball before achieving escape velocity."

Two “great local noisy bands” will join the group.

Tickets cost $10 to $15. Note that Maple Lanes has a cash-only bar.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  2. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  3. 'Star Wars' Composer John Williams to Conduct the Cleveland Orchestra in April Read More

  4. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  5. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation