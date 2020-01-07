New Ghosts to Kick Off the 2020 Season With a Concert at Maple Lanes on Saturday

click to enlarge
Since 2015, the local promoters who call themselves New Ghosts in honor of the late Albert Ayler, the famous free jazz musician who was born and raised in Cleveland, have regularly booked concerts that are avant garde even by avant garde standards.
They’ve just announced that they’ll kick off 2020 with a performance by MANAS, a jazz duo featuring guitarist Tashi Dorji and drummer Thom Nguyen.
The group performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Maple Lanes.
“This will be a noisy good time at the only place in town with a mural of Lili St. Cyr,” promises the press release about the gig.
Dorji describes the band's approach in the following manner: "MANAS is moving outward while the exploding in a parallel plane that curl up into a tight ball before achieving escape velocity."
Two “great local noisy bands” will join the group.
Tickets cost $10 to $15. Note that Maple Lanes has a cash-only bar.
