Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

C-Notes

Rod Stewart Celebrates 75th Birthday, Kicking Off 2020 Tour at Blossom With Cheap Trick

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOE KLEON
  • Photo by Joe Kleon
Rod Stewart is coming back to Northeast Ohio this summer.

Last seen at Blossom Music Center in 2017, the seasoned rocker returns to the amphitheater in celebration of his 75th birthday. This time he's bringing along fellow Rock Hall inductees Cheap Trick, kicking off this national tour here on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale at livenation.com Friday at 10 a.m. Lawn seating starts at $29.50.



Check out photos from Stewart's last Blossom concert with Cyndi Lauper right here. Cheap Trick was last in Cleveland this September, helping ZZ Top celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY AMBER PATRICK
  • Photo by Amber Patrick

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  2. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  3. 'Star Wars' Composer John Williams to Conduct the Cleveland Orchestra in April Read More

  4. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  5. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation