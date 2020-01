Rod Stewart Celebrates 75th Birthday, Kicking Off 2020 Tour at Blossom With Cheap Trick

click to enlarge Photo by Joe Kleon

click to enlarge Photo by Amber Patrick

Rod Stewart is coming back to Northeast Ohio this summer.Last seen at Blossom Music Center in 2017, the seasoned rocker returns to the amphitheater in celebration of his 75th birthday. This time he's bringing along fellow Rock Hall inductees Cheap Trick, kicking off this national tour here on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.Tickets for the show go on sale at livenation.com Friday at 10 a.m. Lawn seating starts at $29.50.Check out photos from Stewart's last Blossom concert with Cyndi Lauper right here . Cheap Trick was last in Cleveland this September, helping ZZ Top celebrate its 50th Anniversary at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.