Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

C-Notes

The Fly Dance Company to Join the Cleveland Pops Orchestra for Jan. 31 Performance

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CLEVELAND POPS ORCHESTRA
  • Courtesy of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra
For its first concert of the year, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra has enlisted the Fly Dance Company to join it. Fly is an all-male theatrical hip-hop
dance company known for bringing "innovative choreography" and "youthful energy" to the stage, and the concert will feature selections of pop music by composers from the swing era, Broadway and the movies.

The performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Severance Hall.

Tickets cost $31.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Pops Orchestra, Fly Dance Company

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Noodlecat at Crocker Park has Closed Read More

  2. Cleveland Tea Revival to Open Second, Larger Café in Cleveland Heights Read More

  3. 'Star Wars' Composer John Williams to Conduct the Cleveland Orchestra in April Read More

  4. Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side Read More

  5. The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation