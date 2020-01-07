Tuesday, January 7, 2020
The Fly Dance Company to Join the Cleveland Pops Orchestra for Jan. 31 Performance
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:22 AM
For its first concert of the year, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra has enlisted the Fly Dance Company to join it. Fly is an all-male theatrical hip-hop
dance company known for bringing "innovative choreography" and "youthful energy" to the stage, and the concert will feature selections of pop music by composers from the swing era, Broadway and the movies.
The performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Severance Hall.
Tickets
cost $31.
