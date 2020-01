The Fly Dance Company to Join the Cleveland Pops Orchestra for Jan. 31 Performance

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra

For its first concert of the year, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra has enlisted the Fly Dance Company to join it. Fly is an all-male theatrical hip-hopdance company known for bringing "innovative choreography" and "youthful energy" to the stage, and the concert will feature selections of pop music by composers from the swing era, Broadway and the movies.The performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Severance Hall.

Tickets cost $31.