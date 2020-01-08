Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Cleveland Indians Announce Official Start Time of First Weather Delayed Game of the Season
click to enlarge
It could be 60 degrees in Cleveland on March 26. It could also be 25 degrees. The safe bet is something closer to the latter — despite some unseasonably warm days in late March last year, there was a high of 36 degrees on that exact date in 2019. Also, Cleveland's last snow of the season, incidentally, has only fallen before March 26 seven times since 1950.
GET THOSE MITTENS READY.
Either way, baseball is scheduled to be played that day at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, specifically at 1:10 in the afternoon, MLB announced today.
Your favorite payroll-slashing AL Central contenders open the 2020 campaign for your hearts and discretionary dollars against the Detroit Tigers, one division foe they might actually beat with regularity this year.
Tags: Sports, Cleveland Indians, Weather, Image